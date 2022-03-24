Greenwich arson suspect indicted on 12 felony counts

A Washington County grand jury has indicted John Fox, the suspect in the arson fire that destroyed Greenwich’s Wilmarth Building on Feb. 6, on 12 felony counts.

The blaze destroyed a landmark building in the heart of Greenwich’s downtown business district, burned out four businesses and left seven tenants homeless. A building next door sustained smoke and water damage.

In an indictment issued on March 10, the grand jury accused Fox of one count of second-degree arson, which is classified as a violent felony, for allegedly intentionally starting a fire in the building when Fox knew others were in the building, and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, for engaging “in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person.”

There are nine counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, for damaging property valued at more than $1,500 that belonged to other people.

The indictment lists Marta Ward, the building’s owner; Judith Klingebiel, Clifford (Oliver) Mealy, and Penny Spiezio, who had businesses in the building; and tenants Renee D’Aiuto, Tyler Smith, Pamela Smith, Josh Rodriguez and Samantha Sprague.

D’Aiuto, Fox’s cousin, was letting him stay with her when the fire started in the room where she had put him up.

The 12th count is second-degree assault, classified as a violent felony, stemming from an incident on Feb. 7 when Fox injured an unspecified “peace officer” in Fort Edward.

Fox fled the Wilmarth building when the fire started. Law enforcement personnel, including a K-9 team, captured him later that day. He was taken to the county jail in Fort Edward for arraignment and held there until he could be transferred to a medical facility in Westchester County for treatment of injuries.

Fox’s case has been transferred from Greenwich Village Court, where he made his first court appearance on Feb. 15, to Washington County Court.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said Fox’s next court date is May 20.

