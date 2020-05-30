Greenwich area sees rash of overdoses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Washington County was hit with at least four overdose deaths in a one-week period.

State Police spokesman Kerra Burns said troopers handled three unattended deaths recently that are being investigated as suspected overdoes.

Two of the deaths occurred on May 21 in the town of Greenwich and a third occurred on May 24 in Easton.

Burns said it is too early to tell if there is any connection.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy confirmed that his office handled on overdose death in Greenwich, but did not provide any additional information.

A person who did not want her name used, who said she was friends with the four victims, said she heard it is a bad batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Law enforcement officials have been on high alert after seeing a string of fentanyl-related drug overdoses including two in Saratoga County.

The Times-Union reported that at least 30 overdoses and two deaths have taken place in Albany, Rensselaer and Saratoga County.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said previously that he believes that the cases appear to be connected.

