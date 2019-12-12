Greenfield teen charged in child porn case
GREENFIELD — A Greenfield teen faces two felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to police.

Hunter Burnette, 19, was charged after an investigation by State Police and U.S. Homeland Security concluded he possessed "images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet" that he obtained over the Internet.

He was charged with counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child, and was released pending prosecution in Greenfield Town Court.

The investigation began with several tips received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

