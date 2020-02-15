Greenfield man sentenced to jail term

BALLSTON SPA -- A Greenfield man has been sentenced to a year in Saratoga County Jail on weapon and drunken driving charges.

Claude V. Campbell III, 31, of Brigham Road, pleaded guilty to felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in connection with an arrest last May in Malta.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police did not specify what weapon he possessed.

Campbell was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to a year in jail. He will have to serve 8 months before becoming eligible for release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0