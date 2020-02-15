Greenfield man sentenced to jail term
0 comments

Greenfield man sentenced to jail term

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA -- A Greenfield man has been sentenced to a year in Saratoga County Jail on weapon and drunken driving charges.

Claude V. Campbell III, 31, of Brigham Road, pleaded guilty to felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in connection with an arrest last May in Malta.

Claude Campbell

Campbell

Police did not specify what weapon he possessed.

Campbell was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to a year in jail. He will have to serve 8 months before becoming eligible for release.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News