Greenfield man sentenced to jail term

BALLSTON SPA -- A Greenfield man has been sentenced to a year in Saratoga County Jail on weapon and drunken driving charges.
Claude V. Campbell III, 31, of Brigham Road, pleaded guilty to felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in connection with an arrest last May in Malta.
You have free articles remaining.
Police did not specify what weapon he possessed.
Campbell was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to a year in jail. He will have to serve 8 months before becoming eligible for release.