GREENFIELD — A 44-year-old Greenfield Center man has been charged with a felony of making a terroristic threat.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that Michael K. Emmerson was arrested after police received a complaint of harassing and threatening communications being made by Emmerson against child protective services workers on Friday.

Emmerson was arrested Saturday, according to a news release.

He was arraigned in Ballston Spa Village Court and released on his own recognizance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0