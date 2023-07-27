The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aims to protect the green floater, a freshwater mussel found from New York to North Carolina, under the Endangered Species Act.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a legal petition to protect the green floaters back in 2010 and proposed up to 1,586 stream miles designated for the mussels. Critical habitat designation requires that any federally funded or permitted project in the area must take steps to avoid degrading the mussel’s habitat, according to the Center.

The mollusk does not inhabit the Adirondack region, Dan Marelli told the Post-Star. He studies invertebrates, especially the bivalve mollusks.

The green floater cleans rive water for drinking water and recreation, said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Green floaters, first identified as a candidate for federal protection in 1991, are smaller than 3 inches and have thin, green-striped shells.

More than 100 freshwater invertebrates have been lost to extinction. Nearly 70% of U.S. freshwater mussels are at risk of extinction, but only 30% are protected under the Endangered Species Act, said the Center.