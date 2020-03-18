Greater Glens Falls Transit to suspend service starting Monday

Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns Greater Glens Falls Transit announced Wednesday it will be suspending service effective 6 a.m. Monday.
The suspension comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending minimum social distancing standards and limits on gatherings.
No timetable has been established when service will be restored. Officials will continue to monitor the situation and restore full service as soon as possible.
Greater Glens Falls Transit services Glens Falls, Queensbury, Bolton in Warren County and Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury in Washington County as well as South Glens Falls and a portion of Moreau in Saratoga County.
For the latest updates visit www.gftransit.org.