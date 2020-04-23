Greater Glens Falls Transit to add third limited-service run starting Monday

Sopczyk said officials wanted to ease back into resuming service gradually, so that buses do not become a place for people to congregate.

“We’re starting gradually. We don’t want to become a place where corona can spread,” he said. “We’ll continue to monitor that, see how that has gone.”

Sopczyk said the resumption of service started out slow, but has picked up a bit to about 30 riders on Wednesday.

"We’ve had people on every trip that we’ve taken,” he said.

About 70 percent of riders are grocery shoppers, and about 30 percent are commuting to or from work, he said.

Several people that work for employers at industrial parks near the airport rely on the transit system to commute to and from work, Sopczyk said.

The transit system, in collaboration with the Salvation Army of Glens Falls, has been delivering groceries to residents at the Cronin High Rise, Stichman Towers and The Cedars senior citizen apartment complexes in Glens Falls and Queensbury.

Earlier this month Greater Glens Falls Transit received $3.46 million to cover lost revenue during the pandemic and to offset expenses as the transit system adjusts to new travel patterns after the economy reopens.