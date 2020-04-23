Greater Glens Falls Transit to add third limited-service run starting Monday

GLENS FALLS — Greater Glens Falls Transit will add a third limited-service run beginning on Monday, between downtown Glens Falls and Montcalm Apartments in Queensbury with stops at supermarkets along Upper Glen Street.
Buses will leave the Ridge Street terminal on the hour from 8 a.m. to noon for essential commuting for grocery shopping, medical appointments and jobs.
Limited afternoon service that resumed earlier this week between downtown and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward, and between downtown along Ridge Street to Warren County airport, will continue.
“That’s gone well,” said transit Director Scott Sopczyk, referring to limited resumption of service on April 20.
Service previously had been suspended since March 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New procedures have been implemented to limit contact between passengers to prevent the spread of the virus.
At least one seat is left empty between riders, and drivers are not collecting fares.
Passengers must wear a face covering such as a scarf or a mask.
Buses are thoroughly cleaned between each run, and drivers are supplied with Clorox wipes to wipe down surfaces such as hand railings that passengers might touch.
Sopczyk said officials wanted to ease back into resuming service gradually, so that buses do not become a place for people to congregate.
“We’re starting gradually. We don’t want to become a place where corona can spread,” he said. “We’ll continue to monitor that, see how that has gone.”
Sopczyk said the resumption of service started out slow, but has picked up a bit to about 30 riders on Wednesday.
"We’ve had people on every trip that we’ve taken,” he said.
About 70 percent of riders are grocery shoppers, and about 30 percent are commuting to or from work, he said.
Several people that work for employers at industrial parks near the airport rely on the transit system to commute to and from work, Sopczyk said.
The transit system, in collaboration with the Salvation Army of Glens Falls, has been delivering groceries to residents at the Cronin High Rise, Stichman Towers and The Cedars senior citizen apartment complexes in Glens Falls and Queensbury.
Earlier this month Greater Glens Falls Transit received $3.46 million to cover lost revenue during the pandemic and to offset expenses as the transit system adjusts to new travel patterns after the economy reopens.
“We’re not talking weeks or even months. But we’re talking through 2020 and possibly into 2021,” Sopczyk said.
He said the status of trolley service this summer remains unclear.
The transit system has offered limited hours of work to all employees during the pandemic, with some of the work involving seasonal maintenance on buses.
Three older drivers decided not to work during the pandemic, but no one has been laid off, Sopczyk said.
For more information about routes and schedules, visit www.gftransit.org.
