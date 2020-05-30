Greater Glens Falls Transit set to resume route service Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The Greater Glens Falls Transit system will resume running routes on Thursday.

The buses will resume regular fixed routes with a few minor changes, following the city's suspension of transit services in late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trolley service is scheduled to begin June 27.

Route operations will resume only for essential services, like grocery shopping and doctor appointments, and for those seeking to get to work.

Buses will be operating at 50% capacity, and all riders will be required to wear a mask or some type of face covering while riding.

Those without a face covering will not be permitted to board.

The transit service has temporarily suspended the collection of fares, and some seats will be roped off in yellow tape to ensure proper social distancing is maintained.

Buses will be disinfected on a daily basis.

A few minor changes have been made to several of the system’s routes.

The 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. trips will be canceled for both Routes 3 and 6 until further notice.