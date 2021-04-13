Greater Glens Falls Transit needs trolley operators

“Normally by this time of the year, we’re about 80%, 90% set, but we’ve got some significant holes that we need to fill, particularly in the evenings and weekend,” he said.

Asked whether safety concerns relating to the pandemic were a factor, Sopczyk said he didn’t think so, noting the vaccine rollout and safety protocols in place to reduce contact between operators and passengers.

“I don’t feel that should be a big issue,” he said.

The transit system is looking to return to full service this year after reducing services last year because of the pandemic.

But with weekend service set to begin on Memorial Day weekend and daily service expected to resume toward the end of June, services may have to be reduced.

Sopczyk declined to discuss any specifics, but said any changes will likely impact weekend and night services, which are vital to local businesses.

The last trolley typically returns to Glens Falls at around 10:30 p.m.

“It’s always a little bit of a challenge for nights and weekends, but in the past we’ve been able to round that out. This year, things are quite a bit more challenging,” Sopczyk said.