Greater Glens Falls Transit needs trolley operators

GLENS FALLS — With trolley service scheduled to resume next month, the Greater Glens Falls Transit system is having difficulty recruiting drivers needed to operate the popular service, sparking concerns that the upcoming summer tourism season may face disruptions.
Between seven and 10 drivers are needed to maintain full service for the transit system’s three trolley lines, which run between Glens Falls and the village of Lake George and extend as far north as Bolton.
The trolleys are an economic driver for the region, and are relied on by local businesses to bring in visitors and transport employees, said Ginz Mintzer, the executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“The trolley is important transportation for visitors, employees and locals,” she said. “It’s its own economic engine because of how many people it moves around.”
More than 100,000 people use the trolley bus service in a typical year, though that number was reduced last year because of the pandemic. The transit system is currently experiencing 60% of its normal ridership, said Scott Sopczyk, director of Greater Glens Falls Transit.
Sopczyk said it’s unclear why there’s been such difficulty in finding drivers this year, adding that it’s never been an issue in the past, with last year being the exception.
“Normally by this time of the year, we’re about 80%, 90% set, but we’ve got some significant holes that we need to fill, particularly in the evenings and weekend,” he said.
Asked whether safety concerns relating to the pandemic were a factor, Sopczyk said he didn’t think so, noting the vaccine rollout and safety protocols in place to reduce contact between operators and passengers.
“I don’t feel that should be a big issue,” he said.
The transit system is looking to return to full service this year after reducing services last year because of the pandemic.
But with weekend service set to begin on Memorial Day weekend and daily service expected to resume toward the end of June, services may have to be reduced.
Sopczyk declined to discuss any specifics, but said any changes will likely impact weekend and night services, which are vital to local businesses.
The last trolley typically returns to Glens Falls at around 10:30 p.m.
“It’s always a little bit of a challenge for nights and weekends, but in the past we’ve been able to round that out. This year, things are quite a bit more challenging,” Sopczyk said.
He added: “We’re still in April; we’ve got some time.”
Mintzer, meanwhile, said she’s keeping an eye on the calendar and is becoming increasingly worried as May approaches.
She’s expecting a busier than normal tourism season as people look to venture outdoors after a long winter and as vaccine doses become increasingly available, opening new doors for those previously hesitant to travel.
“We know this year is going to be bigger than ever because of all this pent-up demand — people wanting to come out and feeling much safer,” Mintzer said.
She added that businesses rely on the service to transport employees, which gives workers an affordable way to get to work as well as an opportunity to interact with visitors and promote their place of employment.
“It’s a fun and affordable way to experience all that the area has to offer,” Mintzer said. “It’s really important to all the businesses along the route.”
Those interested in becoming a trolley operator must carry a Class B CDL license. For information on how to apply, visit gftransit.org or call 518-796-1086.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.