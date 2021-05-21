 Skip to main content
Great Escape: Vaccinated patrons, employees can take off their masks
Great Escape: Vaccinated patrons, employees can take off their masks

Great Escape

Great Escape is dropping the mask requirement for all vaccinated people. But children under age 12 will have to keep their masks on because no COVID vaccine is yet available for them. Here, Cameron Vanderlinden, 4, and Chase Vanderlinden, 6, of Burnt Hills, enjoy a ride on opening day in May at Great Escape.

 Kathleen Moore,

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape is going on the honor system.

Every employee and customer who says they are vaccinated against coronavirus can take off their mask at the amusement park. No one will need to prove their vaccination status.

“Proof will not be required; we will be operating on the honor system for both guests and team members,” said spokeswoman Brit Gillespie on Friday.

Other amusement parks, including Disney World, are requiring masks indoors, including in lines, many of which are technically outdoors. Some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination, but generally only for seated performances and events.

At Great Escape, social distancing will still be enforced, Gillespie said.

The park will also continue to require advance reservations to control crowds, and will run the contactless security checks and temperature screenings at the entrance.

Some restaurants in the park take mobile orders, and cash is forbidden this year. There are cash machines at which people can get a free debit card for their cash.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

