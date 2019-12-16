Great Escape to move planned ride after community opposition

Board members also wanted Great Escape to pay for an analysis on how the noise, light and movement of the ride could affect loons and osprey on the lake, as well as other wildlife. It could have been a lengthy and extremely expensive endeavor.

The board appeared to take some glee in making the list. As soon as it was clear they would require the environmental study, Great Escape officials tried repeatedly to interrupt and were told sternly that they had to wait. At one point, one Great Escape official shouted, “You don’t have to do this!”

Planning Board Chairman Stephen Traver answered, “Thank you for your advice” and carried on with the vote.

Great Escape officials then asked if they could avoid the study by moving the ride. They were sternly told to stop interrupting the board during a vote.

Two months ago, board members asked Great Escape officials to simply move the ride to one of the areas of the park where the 165-foot height was allowed, but Great Escape stood its ground. That forced the unpaid board members into research that sometimes extended past 1 a.m. in the weeks before the November meeting, they said.

They needed to become intimately familiar with a 19-year-old agreement between Great Escape and the town. It is more than 700 pages long, including maps, measurements of where balloons could be seen from nearby neighborhoods, comments from the public and plans for ways to mitigate noise, traffic, lights and other impacts.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 4 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.