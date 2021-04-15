Great Escape to hold first-ever drive-thru job fair

Staff near the parking lot toll plaza behind the lodge will direct job seekers to their hiring department’s designated drive-thru interview area. Job seekers will be interviewed by someone standing a safe distance from the applicant’s car.

Masks are required.

Successful job seekers will be sent on to the Six Flags Great Escape Human Resources building, 33 Round Pond Road, to finish the hiring process.

Great Escape opens May 1, so the company needs to hire people quickly. Officials said last month they need to hire 1,500 people, and they started holding virtual hiring events on March 13.

But there are still many openings.

In the past, the company has been able to hire many international visitors on special J-1 visas that allowed them to work here for a short time. This year, it appears very few people will be able to arrive with a J-1 visa. Most U.S. embassies or consulates, where J-1 applicants must be interviewed, are currently closed.