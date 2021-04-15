Great Escape to hold first-ever drive-thru job fair

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape will hold its first-ever drive-thru job fair Saturday to hire employees for the summer season.
On two Saturdays, April 17 and April 24, the company will interview people at a distance while they sit in their cars. Then new employees can drive to the Great Escape HR building to finish the hiring process.
Applicants must first apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com.
Six Flags, which owns Great Escape, is running virtual interviews for all of its parks this year.
At Great Escape, some jobs will pay $15 an hour. The jobs are generally part-time, ranging from operating rides to running games, cooking food or working in the water park. A new job this year: health screener, working at the front gate to check all guests as they arrive.
Those who want less to do with people could work in park cleaning or at the warehouse.
Most jobs require no previous experience. Great Escape will train employees.
But those who have worked at the park at any point from 2018 onward can apply as an experienced worker, which may help them get a job.
After applying online, job seekers will drive to the Great Escape Lodge parking lot on their chosen interview day. Interviews will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Staff near the parking lot toll plaza behind the lodge will direct job seekers to their hiring department’s designated drive-thru interview area. Job seekers will be interviewed by someone standing a safe distance from the applicant’s car.
Masks are required.
Successful job seekers will be sent on to the Six Flags Great Escape Human Resources building, 33 Round Pond Road, to finish the hiring process.
Great Escape opens May 1, so the company needs to hire people quickly. Officials said last month they need to hire 1,500 people, and they started holding virtual hiring events on March 13.
But there are still many openings.
In the past, the company has been able to hire many international visitors on special J-1 visas that allowed them to work here for a short time. This year, it appears very few people will be able to arrive with a J-1 visa. Most U.S. embassies or consulates, where J-1 applicants must be interviewed, are currently closed.
It's not completely hopeless. In 2017, when 1,007 "exchange visitors" worked on J-1 visas in the Lake George area, the most common country of origin was Jamaica. The U.S. embassy there is holding next-day J-1 interviews currently. But in the other two countries in the top three, Turkey and Russia, no interviews are being held right now.
