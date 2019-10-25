{{featured_button_text}}
Fright Fest
Courtesy photo

Great Escape is trying to "fill the hearse" with nonperishable food on Sunday, but the weather is looking frightful.

In case the rain scares away potential donors on the very last day of Fright Fest this year, the park is offering 50% off admission to guests who come Saturday with at least six non-perishable food items.

Those who bring 25 items on Sunday can get in free. On Sunday, non-perishables can include non-food items, such as toothpaste or toilet paper.

All donations go to the Tri-County United Way, as a part of their annual Stuff the Bus event.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments