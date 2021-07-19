Great Escape reduces days of operation

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the season, the Six Flags-operated amusement park announced late last week.

The announcement came via a July 16 Facebook post. An exact reason for the change in operating hours is not specified, but the post said the change will allow for a “more enjoyable in-park experience.”

“Starting July 19, the theme park & outdoor waterpark will be closed on Tuesdays & Wednesdays. This will allow us to offer a more enjoyable in-park experience the rest of the week, including extended operating hours on the days we are open,” the post reads.

It’s unclear if the change extends to other Six Flag-operated parks. A spokesperson for the park did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

The theme park, like many of local businesses this season, has struggled to find employees. The park has increased its hourly wages for most positions and is offering a $500 to $1,000 pay bonus in a bid to attract workers.

In addition, the park has lifted its restrictions on hiring employees with tattoos, piercings and certain hair styles, the Times Union reported last month.