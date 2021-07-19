 Skip to main content
Great Escape reduces days of operation
Great Escape

Great Escape, the Six Flags-operated theme park, will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the season, the park announced on Friday. Seen here: Cameron Vanderlinden, 4 and Chase Vanderlinden, 6, of Burnt Hills, enjoy a ride on opening day at the amusement park earlier this year. 

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the season, the Six Flags-operated amusement park announced late last week.

The announcement came via a July 16 Facebook post. An exact reason for the change in operating hours is not specified, but the post said the change will allow for a “more enjoyable in-park experience.”

“Starting July 19, the theme park & outdoor waterpark will be closed on Tuesdays & Wednesdays. This will allow us to offer a more enjoyable in-park experience the rest of the week, including extended operating hours on the days we are open,” the post reads.

It’s unclear if the change extends to other Six Flag-operated parks. A spokesperson for the park did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

The theme park, like many of local businesses this season, has struggled to find employees. The park has increased its hourly wages for most positions and is offering a $500 to $1,000 pay bonus in a bid to attract workers.

In addition, the park has lifted its restrictions on hiring employees with tattoos, piercings and certain hair styles, the Times Union reported last month.

The amusement park typically relies on hundreds of students from the federal J-1 visa program. Many countries opted out of the program this year over concerns about the pandemic, which has left many seasonal businesses scrambling to find help this season. 

Great Escape, which did not operate last year due to the pandemic, is expected to operate through October. 

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

