Great Escape readies new ride for summer debut

QUEENSBURY — With theme parks allowed to reopen, a construction crew is hard at work building the newest ride at Great Escape.

But the Adirondack Outlaw won’t be ready in time for opening weekend, May 1-2. The 165-foot-tall ride will accelerate up to 50 mph and whirl guests through the air with several 360-degree rotations.

It will open sometime this summer. Until it opens, the Steamin’ Demon roller coaster will also be closed because its entrance must be moved during construction.

Currently, the walkway people use to get to the Steamin’ Demon starts in a mountain of sand.

The new entrance will be visible in Ghost Town, between Charley’s Saloon and the bathrooms. The entranceway was under construction last week.

The park will open on May 1 at 11 a.m. after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In New York state, no amusement parks were allowed to open last year.

On May 1 and May 2, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

But every customer must make a reservation in advance, at sixflags.com/reserve. The system will accept season passes for 2020, which have been automatically extended to this year.