Great Escape readies new ride for summer debut

QUEENSBURY — With theme parks allowed to reopen, a construction crew is hard at work building the newest ride at Great Escape.
But the Adirondack Outlaw won’t be ready in time for opening weekend, May 1-2. The 165-foot-tall ride will accelerate up to 50 mph and whirl guests through the air with several 360-degree rotations.
It will open sometime this summer. Until it opens, the Steamin’ Demon roller coaster will also be closed because its entrance must be moved during construction.
Currently, the walkway people use to get to the Steamin’ Demon starts in a mountain of sand.
The new entrance will be visible in Ghost Town, between Charley’s Saloon and the bathrooms. The entranceway was under construction last week.
The park will open on May 1 at 11 a.m. after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In New York state, no amusement parks were allowed to open last year.
On May 1 and May 2, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
But every customer must make a reservation in advance, at sixflags.com/reserve. The system will accept season passes for 2020, which have been automatically extended to this year.
The reservation system will offer each customer a choice of when to arrive, to stagger arrivals and avoid crowding at the entrance. Customers can arrive late, but not early.
Those who make a reservation but don’t show up may get “reduced system priority” for their next reservation.
There’s no penalty if people cancel by 8 a.m.
The park and parking lot will be entirely cash-free this year. Customers must use a credit card, debit card or mobile payment for all purchases. Inside the park, there will be Cash to Card kiosks where customers can convert cash to a prepaid debit card with no fees.
Originally, the Adirondack Outlaw was going to be built last year. But it was not approved by the town Planning Board until the end of January 2020, less than two months before the yearlong shutdown.
It took many months to get the ride approved because Glen Lake residents complained that it was originally in an area where Great Escape had agreed to only build shorter rides, so that they could not be seen from the lake.
In the end, company officials moved the ride a short distance from the first proposed location, to a place where they believe it can’t be seen on Glen Lake. It is in an area where the company is allowed to build tall rides.
