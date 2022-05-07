Great Escape opens up: More space at entrance among improvements for new season

QUEENSBURY — Guests who visit Six Flags Great Escape will notice a change this year as they enter the amusement park.

Brit Gillespie, manager of marketing for Great Escape, said that based on customer feedback online, the park wanted to create more flow and convenience as people enter.

This includes the removal of outdated ticket booths that were not being used anymore.

Guest relations and ticketing is staying the same as it was last season, operating out of the main entrance building, on the right hand side of the front entrance, Gillespie said.

There is now improved security provided by metal detectors that will be in a new building that guests will have to go through prior to entering into the park.

"We have had security screening prior to entry for some time, and will continue to do so. Last season, we upgraded our system to allow for a contactless screening, and will use that system this season," Gillespie said.

Gillespie said that lack of space is what had previously created congestion.

"The removal of unused buildings helps reduce the feeling of being crowded," Gillespie said.

As guests enter the park, they will notice more open space, which which will include nearly 35% more green space surrounding a new fountain. This has much to do with beautification as it does with convenience. In previous years, as customers waited in line to get their tickets checked, they were surrounded by flowerbeds, which were beautiful Gillespie said, but it didn't create enough space for people to congregate.

The area surrounding the fountain will act as a meeting point for visitors, and there will be enough space for people to be together but not feel congested, she said.

In the future, the park will add bathrooms to the metal detection building, so guests who have traveled long-distance can find relief even prior to entering the park, Gillespie said. This will not be available in time for the 2022 summer season, starting May 21.

While there won't be any major changes to the park for the upcoming season, such as new rides, there will be subtle changes that Gillespie said will add to park patrons' overall experience.

"Starting with the front gate, once you get into the park, we have expanded our mobile dining program, where guests can order any food or snacks on the phone. They won't have to wait in line, they can just go pick it up when they're ready," she said.

There are now more seating locations throughout the park for guests to enjoy snacks and meals.

Changes include a revamped menu.

"We've added new things, we've listened to our guests' feedback. We are focusing on highlighting more local beer. We've got stuff from Common Roots, Druthers and Northway Brewing Co.," Gillespie said.

A new guest relations building has been added inside the center of the park as well, providing more convenience to guests who need help but are not near the entrance of the park.

"All of these decisions that we made this year were the improvements we wanted to do, and were based on feedback from our guests," Gillespie said.

She said that the park receives feedback every day.

"Every morning, when our leadership gets here, we open up our email, and we receive answers from a survey we send out," Gillespie said.

As opening weekend inches closer, the amusement park is making the hiring process one of its priorities.

The park is currently hiring for all positions. While the amusement park has felt some of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic as recently as last year, Gillespie said park officials are seeing a higher interest from people wanting to return to work compared to the last couple of years.

Great Escape hosted its National Hiring Event the previous week, and it will have another one during the first week of June. Currently, the park is accepting walk-in interviews, Monday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m.

Gillespie said that, so far, park officials have received 150 applications from foreign workers with a J-1 visa. They began arriving this week.

The park's newest ride, Adirondack Outlaw, installed in 2021, has proven to be a fan favorite, according to Gillespie.

She said that the ride has brought more attention back to the park's Ghost Town area.

"Along with it, we were able to refurbish some locations that needed a little bit of love," Gillespie said.

This includes the Red Garter Corral in Ghost Town, which has a theater stage and may feature productions this year.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

