Great Escape on reservations-only system for this summer

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape will be reservations-only whenever it is allowed to open.

The theme park, owned by Six Flags, will follow the same policy as all of the other Six Flags properties. Every visitor, including season pass holders and members, will have to reserve a date before going to the park. Only people with reservations made in advance will be allowed to enter.

The goal is to limit crowds by limiting the number of reservations available each day.

“The reason we are doing a reservation system is to meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Mance.

Six Flags hasn’t finished the system yet. It is not yet clear whether guests can reserve more than one day at a time, for example.

“We are still working on the details of the reservation system,” she said.

The system will be online.