Great Escape on reservations-only system for this summer

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape will be reservations-only whenever it is allowed to open.
The theme park, owned by Six Flags, will follow the same policy as all of the other Six Flags properties. Every visitor, including season pass holders and members, will have to reserve a date before going to the park. Only people with reservations made in advance will be allowed to enter.
The goal is to limit crowds by limiting the number of reservations available each day.
“The reason we are doing a reservation system is to meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Mance.
Six Flags hasn’t finished the system yet. It is not yet clear whether guests can reserve more than one day at a time, for example.
“We are still working on the details of the reservation system,” she said.
The system will be online.
But it may be a long time before Great Escape can reopen. The park is in Phase 4 of the current reopening plan. Phase 4 allows entertainment venues to open. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he also did not want “attractive nuisances” to open in one region and draw people from other regions. Great Escape is one of many local venues that draws customers from a large area.
On March 30, Great Escape officials projected that they could open in mid-May. At the time, in emails to season pass holders, they promised to extend the 2020 season passes by one day in 2021 for every operating day that Great Escape is closed in 2020. They also offered “bonus free friend days” and other benefits this summer to make up for the “inconvenience” of the late opening.
Normally, the park would hold its grand opening in early May.
