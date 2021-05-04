Great Escape offering incentives to new employees as it staffs up for season

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape needed employees from other Six Flags properties to fully staff its opening weekend. Now the company is offering additional incentives for workers who apply this week.

Anyone who is hired by Sunday will get a Gold Plus membership, which they can also give to three family members, said spokesman Jason Lee. That should encourage local people, he said. The membership offers free admission and parking to all Six Flags outdoor parks.

“We have a strong advantage locally for new applicants,” he said.

The park is offering $15 an hour for some positions, including lifeguards. The park pays for training.

But for opening weekend, the park paid even more. Employees from other parks, including out of state, were paid for the travel time in addition to their time at Great Escape. For some employees, that added more than four hours to their pay. Six Flags has parks relatively nearby in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Shuttle for job seekers