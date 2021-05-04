Great Escape offering incentives to new employees as it staffs up for season

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape needed employees from other Six Flags properties to fully staff its opening weekend. Now the company is offering additional incentives for workers who apply this week.
Anyone who is hired by Sunday will get a Gold Plus membership, which they can also give to three family members, said spokesman Jason Lee. That should encourage local people, he said. The membership offers free admission and parking to all Six Flags outdoor parks.
“We have a strong advantage locally for new applicants,” he said.
The park is offering $15 an hour for some positions, including lifeguards. The park pays for training.
But for opening weekend, the park paid even more. Employees from other parks, including out of state, were paid for the travel time in addition to their time at Great Escape. For some employees, that added more than four hours to their pay. Six Flags has parks relatively nearby in New Jersey and Massachusetts.
Shuttle for job seekers
Warren County is trying to get more workers to come north from Albany, Schenectady and Troy. Tech Valley Shuttle will bring job seekers to Lake George on Saturday to meet employers on a free trip. They will visit Six Flags Great Escape, Fort William Henry Resort & Conference Center and the Lake George Steamboat Co., as well as learning about other jobs in the area. The trip will include lunch and a steamboat cruise.
If there is sufficient interest, a regular shuttle from the Capital Region to Lake George could run this season.
There are hundreds of job vacancies in Lake George, according to the Warren County Employment & Training Administration.
"This is a new partnership brought on by the employment problems worsened by the pandemic, and all parties share mutual goals of addressing transportation gaps and promoting experiential learning and workforce opportunities for the Capital Region community," said Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County director of employment and training.
To sign up to take the shuttle, email office@techvalleyshuttle.com or call 518-203-8748. The shuttle will depart from the Capital Region about 11 a.m. Saturday and return about 6 p.m.
