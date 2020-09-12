Great Escape not opening in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great Escape is not opening for the season, officials announced Friday in an email to season pass holders and members.

"Your safety is always our priority," wrote Mark Kupferman, senior vice president for consumer and guest experience.

All season passes and pre-purchased tickets for 2020 will be valid during the 2021 season, he said.

"We look forward to welcoming you and your family back to the park next year," he wrote. "We appreciate your understanding during these very challenging times. Please stay safe."

Amusement parks have not yet been allowed to reopen in New York State. Great Escape officials developed a safety plan months ago, in hopes of opening at the start of Phase 4, only to learn just days before Phase 4 began that amusement parks were not included.

Since then, the state has slowly allowed gyms, bowling alleys, dance studios, malls and other businesses deemed "risky" to reopen with restrictions to make them safer. But there has been no word on when or how amusement parks could open.