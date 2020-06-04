Great Escape Lodge reopening without water park on June 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Even though the water park is still closed, the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Waterpark is reopening.

It might be a tough sell, with no water park and with the amusement park across the street still closed.

But Six Flags sent out a news release noting that Lake George is still a great place to visit.

“The hotel will offer a clean and safe getaway for families coming to the beautiful Lake George area to enjoy hiking routes in the Adirondacks, exciting bike trails and stunning mountain summit views with outdoor adventures,” the company said in the news release.

Johnny Rockets will open for outdoor dining on June 12.

The hotel will open on Friday, June 26. Reservations can be placed now.

The daily resort fee will be waived, and visitors will be able to cancel without a fee until 48 hours before the reservation.

All visitors must wear masks. All employees will wear them, too, and will have their temperature checked before each shift.