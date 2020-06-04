Great Escape Lodge reopening without water park on June 26

QUEENSBURY — Even though the water park is still closed, the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Waterpark is reopening.
It might be a tough sell, with no water park and with the amusement park across the street still closed.
But Six Flags sent out a news release noting that Lake George is still a great place to visit.
“The hotel will offer a clean and safe getaway for families coming to the beautiful Lake George area to enjoy hiking routes in the Adirondacks, exciting bike trails and stunning mountain summit views with outdoor adventures,” the company said in the news release.
Johnny Rockets will open for outdoor dining on June 12.
The hotel will open on Friday, June 26. Reservations can be placed now.
The daily resort fee will be waived, and visitors will be able to cancel without a fee until 48 hours before the reservation.
All visitors must wear masks. All employees will wear them, too, and will have their temperature checked before each shift.
Visitors with smartphones will be able to use them to open their hotel room door, rather than a key card. The hotel is implementing many other procedures to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Key cards will be sanitized after each guest checks out, all surfaces and credit card machines will be sanitized after every transaction and people will stand in line at safe distances.
“The Six Flags Great Escape Lodge is fully prepared to welcome our guests back as we introduce new hygiene and sanitization procedures to make a safer experience for everyone. The health and safety of our guests, team members and community remains our top priority,” Six Flags Great Escape Lodge General Manager Jeff Bartone said in a statement.
High-touch areas will be sanitized frequently. After visitors check out, their room will also be sanitized with commercial-grade disinfectants. The hotel is rotating rooms and assigning extra time to make sure the rooms can be thoroughly cleaned. High-touch room amenities like coffee makers have been removed.
Housekeeping will not enter the room during a visitor’s stay but will drop off any items requested, like extra towels.
Six Flags is also ready to open Great Escape and the indoor water park, spokesman Jason Lee said.
“We have extensive safety programs prepared and in place for our theme park and water parks following all government and CDC guidelines,” he said.
But it’s not clear when pools will be allowed to reopen. Amusement parks are currently scheduled for Phase 4, which is unlikely to occur for at least another month.
Great Escape has offered to extend all of its park memberships by a day for every day lost due to the pandemic.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
