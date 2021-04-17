Great Escape job fair nets nine new employees

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape is just nine employees closer to meeting its seasonal hiring goal of 1,500 after hosting the first of two drive-thru job fairs scheduled for this month on Saturday.
Just nine cars passed through the socially distanced hiring event, which took place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in a parking lot adjacent to the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge, which sits directly across the street from the soon-to-be-open amusement park.
Jason Lee, a spokesperson for the Six Flags-owned theme park, said he is expecting a larger crowd at next week’s event, which is set to take place April 24 at the same location between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Around a dozen employees in bright-orange safety vests and face masks were set up across five stations waiting to interview potential candidates from a short distance.
The event's short notice coupled with the poor weather may have played a role in the poor turnout, Lee said.
Great Escape is set to open on May 1 at 33% capacity after the coronavirus pandemic kept the park closed for the 2020 season.
The park has increased the hourly-wage to $15 for some positions in a bid to attract employees by then.
But Lee said he’s confident the park will be able to meet its hiring goal in time for opening day, adding the atmosphere and safety protocols in place make Great Escape a great place to work for the summer.
“We do have a very unique opportunity here. They’re working at a thrilling theme park, we have excellent benefits and we have increased the hourly rate to $15 an hour for select positions,” he said.
The amusement park is planning to hire J-1 visa students this year after the program was suspended last year in a bid to provide job opportunities to Americans out of work because of the pandemic.
Lee did not have specifics on the number of foreign students that will be employed by the park this year, but noted it will be less than in years past because of travel restrictions.
He added that staff at the amusement park have spent the past year creating plans to operate a safe atmosphere for both employees and visitors.
A contactless entry system has been implemented and all guests are required to book a reservation in advance of their visit, which will reduce long lines.
Visitors will also be able to order food through an app, and a cashless system has been implemented to avoid contact between employees and visitors. The only payment that will be accepted at the park is credit card or those made via a smart phone.
Standard COVID-19 safety protocols will also be in place when the park reopens, including regular disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces, mask wearing and social distancing.
"We know guests coming in here, team members coming in here, will feel safer here than they do at their local grocery store," Lee said.
Those age 14 can apply to work at the park, so long as they have the proper working papers and permission from their legal guardian.
But anyone 15 or older can apply by simply filling out an application online at sixflagsjobs.com.
