Great Escape job fair nets nine new employees

“We do have a very unique opportunity here. They’re working at a thrilling theme park, we have excellent benefits and we have increased the hourly rate to $15 an hour for select positions,” he said.

The amusement park is planning to hire J-1 visa students this year after the program was suspended last year in a bid to provide job opportunities to Americans out of work because of the pandemic.

Lee did not have specifics on the number of foreign students that will be employed by the park this year, but noted it will be less than in years past because of travel restrictions.

He added that staff at the amusement park have spent the past year creating plans to operate a safe atmosphere for both employees and visitors.

A contactless entry system has been implemented and all guests are required to book a reservation in advance of their visit, which will reduce long lines.

Visitors will also be able to order food through an app, and a cashless system has been implemented to avoid contact between employees and visitors. The only payment that will be accepted at the park is credit card or those made via a smart phone.