QUEENSBURY — A month ago, the town Planning Board asked Great Escape if it would consider moving its proposed new ride to a part of the park where tall rides are allowed. Great Escape officials insisted on their plan.
But after a three-hour discussion Tuesday night, while Planning Board members were voting that the 165-foot-tall Adirondack Outlaw ride has “potentially significant adverse impacts,” Great Escape officials tried to interrupt.
Suddenly, they were talking about moving the ride.
Board members told them to wait.
“Let us finish voting,” Chairman Stephen Traver said.
The board spent the next hour discussing the complex environmental review they would require Great Escape to undertake. Soon they had a lengthy list: the species, age and expected life span of the trees that block the view of most of the ride; the color of the ride (yellow) and whether another color would blend in better; impact on wildlife, including loons and a nesting pair of osprey; and visual analysis in neighborhoods around the amusement park.
Several times, Great Escape officials tried to interrupt.
“Do I hear the board saying if the ride were in the 175-foot zone, the board would entertain it without a supplemental SEQR?” asked lawyer Charles Dumas of Lemery Greisler LLC, who was hired by Great Escape to represent the company at the meeting.
He and his colleagues were largely ignored, but town attorney Mark Schachner said that the company should offer “alternatives” in its environmental impact review.
Finally, Traver ended the meeting, but acknowledged that the review he’d just spent an hour planning might not come to pass.
“I think the applicant’s already likely to move it,” he said of the ride.
