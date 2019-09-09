{{featured_button_text}}

Great Escape is offering discounted admission to anyone who will help donate items for soldiers serving abroad.

Great Escape is collecting donations for Operation Adopt-A-Soldier in Wilton. About 200 care packages ready to be shipped out from the Wilton office were destroyed in a fire on Aug. 17. To help the agency recover from that loss, Great Escape is offering a discounted admission of $19.99 for those who donate items worth at least $10.

Items must be nonperishable. Examples include: snacks, such as assorted nuts or packaged cookies; toothbrushes and toothpaste; prepaid phone cards; sunscreen; board games; and journals. For a list of all items accepted, go to www.OperationAdoptASoldier.org.

The collection ends Sept. 22.

