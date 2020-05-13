Great Escape announces reservation details

QUEENSBURY — There is a new perk for Great Escape’s season pass holders and members: priority reservations.
They will be able to make the first reservations when the system goes live for each park. Later, one-day ticket holders will be able to reserve dates to visit.
Six Flags announced the details about its new reservations system Wednesday. This summer, no guests will be allowed into any Six Flags park without reserving their trip in advance.
Those who do not show up get penalized with “reduced priority” choices for their next visit and blackout periods. People can cancel without penalty until 8 a.m. on the day they had reserved.
The idea is to control crowds to reduce the chance of spreading coronavirus.
“We are excited about reopening our parks and getting back to the business of fun; however, we want to do so in the safest possible manner. By having guests pre-register before they visit, we can plan ahead with proper staffing and sanitization measures, including ensuring that guests and team members maintain safe social distancing throughout the day,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement.
Choosing the time to enter is the key part of the plan. Great Escape — and all Six Flags parks — is staggering entrance times to reduce crowding at the front. Guests will only be allowed to enter at the time they chose. They will be asked to wait in their car until their entrance time. If they arrive late, they will get in — but there may be a delay, according to Six Flags.
The reservations system offers significant benefits for members and season pass holders.
They will be given “booking priority” over those who buy one-day tickets. Although dates for the entire 2020 season will be available to book, Six Flags will release additional blocks of capacity weekly, and members and pass holders have priority for those.
They can also simultaneously reserve as many dates as they want – but it won’t be as easy as clicking on dates online. If they want more than one date, they must call guest relations to schedule the rest after choosing the first one online. If they just want one reservation at a time, they can schedule that online.
In addition, if any date is full, guests get placed in a wait list based on their membership level — Diamond and Diamond Elite, followed by other members, and then season passholders. Single-day ticket holders can also join the wait list, but in last place. The top person in the wait list is automatically notified if there is a cancellation.
The reservation process is described as taking five to seven minutes at www.sixflags.com/reserve. First, guests must type in the online order number, ticket number, membership or season pass number for every visitor in their group, select their date and pick the approximate time they plan to enter the park.
Then they must watch a video that describes the park’s social distancing and sanitation procedures and acknowledge that they understand the health policy.
They can also order pre-paid parking. No parking will be sold at the gate.
The system has not gone live yet because no parks are open. It will go live shortly before the first park opens.
The park is in Phase 4 of the current reopening plan. Phase 4 allows entertainment venues to open.
