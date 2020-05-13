Great Escape announces reservation details

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — There is a new perk for Great Escape’s season pass holders and members: priority reservations.

They will be able to make the first reservations when the system goes live for each park. Later, one-day ticket holders will be able to reserve dates to visit.

Six Flags announced the details about its new reservations system Wednesday. This summer, no guests will be allowed into any Six Flags park without reserving their trip in advance.

Those who do not show up get penalized with “reduced priority” choices for their next visit and blackout periods. People can cancel without penalty until 8 a.m. on the day they had reserved.

The idea is to control crowds to reduce the chance of spreading coronavirus.

“We are excited about reopening our parks and getting back to the business of fun; however, we want to do so in the safest possible manner. By having guests pre-register before they visit, we can plan ahead with proper staffing and sanitization measures, including ensuring that guests and team members maintain safe social distancing throughout the day,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement.