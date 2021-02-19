Great Escape announces plan for May 1 reopening

QUEENSBURY — Six Flags Great Escape on Friday announced its reopening plan for when it resumes operations on May 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday gave the green light for amusement parks to reopen. Attendance for outdoor parks is capped at 33% of capacity.

Great Escape will be open on weekends and select dates beginning on May 1 and be open daily June 24. Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark will be back to full operation beginning on March 26.

“We are pleased with the governor’s announcement this week, and we are ready to welcome our guests back to The Great Escape,” said Six Flags Great Escape Resort Park President Rebecca Wood in a news release. “The health and safety of our guests, team members and community remains our top priority and we are implementing extensive sanitization and safety measures to deliver a safe and entertaining experience for our guests.”

The park was closed during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among some of the changes are contactless thermal imaging temperature scans of guests and employees before entry. People will be asked if they are healthy and will be required to acknowledge the health policies.