Great Escape announces job fairs

QUEENSBURY — Just weeks after reducing hours due to a lack of employees, Great Escape has again increased its wages in a bid to find help for its upcoming Fright Fest.

Anyone who joins the theme park’s staff is now eligible to earn $16.50 an hour through a bonus incentive being offered through Labor Day. Those who stay on through the fall are eligible to receive an increase in pay, with select positions earning $20 an hour, according to a news release.

The park is in search of scare actors, entertainers, show techs, security, food service workers and ride operators to work its upcoming Fright Fest, which is set to run from Oct. 2 to 31.

Anyone 16 and older looking to be a zombie, ghost, ghoul or person in one of the park’s stage shows during Fright Fest will be asked to complete a unique interview process.

“Depending on the position, performers will be asked to learn a dance combination, scream and walk like a zombie to showcase their best acting and scare abilities,” park officials said in a release.

The Six Flags-operated amusement park has struggled to attract workers this year amid a nationwide worker shortage.