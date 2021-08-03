Great Escape announces job fairs

QUEENSBURY — Just weeks after reducing hours due to a lack of employees, Great Escape has again increased its wages in a bid to find help for its upcoming Fright Fest.
Anyone who joins the theme park’s staff is now eligible to earn $16.50 an hour through a bonus incentive being offered through Labor Day. Those who stay on through the fall are eligible to receive an increase in pay, with select positions earning $20 an hour, according to a news release.
The park is in search of scare actors, entertainers, show techs, security, food service workers and ride operators to work its upcoming Fright Fest, which is set to run from Oct. 2 to 31.
Anyone 16 and older looking to be a zombie, ghost, ghoul or person in one of the park’s stage shows during Fright Fest will be asked to complete a unique interview process.
“Depending on the position, performers will be asked to learn a dance combination, scream and walk like a zombie to showcase their best acting and scare abilities,” park officials said in a release.
The Six Flags-operated amusement park has struggled to attract workers this year amid a nationwide worker shortage.
Locally, the hundreds of J-1 exchange students that usually fill jobs at the amusement park and numerous other seasonal businesses did not arrive this year because of pandemic restrictions.
At Great Escape, the park bolstered wages to $15 an hour for most jobs earlier this year and even relaxed a longstanding policy prohibiting piercings, tattoos and certain hairstyles in a bid to find help.
But with applicants few and far between, the park was forced last month to cease operations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The theme park is holding weekly job fairs on Tuesdays and Saturdays through September to fill the positions. Anyone who wants to attend the fairs should first apply online at: sixflagsjobs.com.
Free shuttle service will be provided by the Warren County Employment Administration and Tech Valley Hospitality Shuttle, which will allow Albany-area applicants to be interviewed.
The job fairs will take place at the amusement park’s Human Resources Building at 33 Round Pond Road on the following days:
- Tuesdays through Sept. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays through Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For additional information contact the park's human resource services at: 518-792-3500 ext. 3369.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.