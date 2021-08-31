Grasslands Bird Trust partnering with solar energy company to preserve habitat land

ARGYLE — Grassland Bird Trust, a nonprofit conservation group that works to protect threatened birds in Washington County, has partnered with a renewable energy company to further its preservation efforts.

The nonprofit organization in May agreed to lease 44 acres of its land to Eden Renewables, a Troy-based developer known for constructing pollinator-friendly solar farms and clean-energy storage facilities.

The agreement was made public late last week.

Under the agreement, Eden will conserve and manage 114 acres of grassland habitat, which is home to a number of threatened birds, including short-eared owls, northern harriers, upland sandpipers, American kestrels, eastern meadowlarks, bobolinks and grasshopper sparrows.

“We’re excited about this collaboration and look forward to working with Eden on future mitigation projects,” Laurie LaFond, executive director of the Grassland Bird Trust, said in a statement. “We believe that renewable energy, when done right, can play an important role in restoring populations of grassland birds to sustainable levels."

Eden Renewables is developing a pair of 15-megawatt solar arrays along Mahaffey Road. Each solar array will produce enough energy to power around 2,450 average-sized homes.