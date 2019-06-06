FORT EDWARD — The public is invited to attend Grassland Bird Field Day, with events running from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at various locations in the town.
The day will include free guided bird walks, bird watching and related activities. Guides and state Department of Environmental Conservation biologists will be available to help with identification and bird sightings, according to a news release.
Walks begin at 7:30 a.m. from the Grassland Bird Trusts' Alfred Z. Solomon Grassland Bird Viewing Area. Bird sightings may include the Northern harrier, American kestrel, Eastern meadowlark, bobolink, red-tailed hawk, Savannah sparrow, Eastern kingbird, marsh wren, grasshopper sparrow and upland sandpiper.
A second walk is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required for both walks. For the first one, call Rich Speidel at 518-623-2587. For the second walk call Bo Harris at 518-677-3350.
Bird watching will also take place at the viewing area. Extra binoculars will be available.
Biologists and volunteers will also be at the Little Theater on the Farm to help the public with identification and viewing, starting at 8 a.m. until noon.
From 10 a.m. to noon, a state-endangered short-eared owl, a red-tailed hawk and an American kestrel from the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge will be around. There will also be a brief awards ceremony honoring one of the area landowners and state Sen. Betty Little and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner for their work on behalf of grassland bird conservation, according to a release.
Go to grasslandbirdtrust.org for more information.
