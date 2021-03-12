Granville woman hurt after crashing truck into house

GRANVILLE — A Granville woman was injured after crashing her truck into a house on Thursday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Route 149 at about 9 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado partially inside the residence.

The driver, 25-year-old Chantel Noble, was traveling west on state Route 149 when her vehicle went off the road and hit the edge of a ditch. Noble overcorrected, spun out and skidded back across the road, according to a news release.

The vehicle then hit a tree before continuing and striking the residence.

Noble, of Dodge Hill Road, told deputies that she swerved to miss another vehicle. She was transported by Granville EMS to Glens Falls Hospital complaining of neck pain, police said.

The homeowner was in a bedroom at the time of the crash and came out to find Noble’s truck partially inside the living room area. The resident was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors.

Code enforcement officials deemed the structure safe.

Deputies Matt Jackson and Travis Earl handled the case.

