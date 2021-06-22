Granville, Whitehall hit hard by Monday's storm; no injuries reported

Washington County residents cleaned up from Monday’s storms, which caused no serious damage or injuries.

High winds and rain felled trees and power lines. The cleanup has been completed in most cases, and there is no continued flooding or other issues, according to Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

Granville and Whitehall were hit particularly hard. Reports came in of trees and wires down at Cross Road and Butler Road, Depot Street, Route 22A and Middleton Road in Granville.

Trees and wires were down on Morse Lane in Whitehall. A pole caught fire on Poultney Street and a transformer on Main Street in Whitehall.

Water flooded basements of houses in Whitehall on Poultney Street, Montcalm Street and North Williams Street. Gilmore Street in Whitehall was flooded.

Trees fell across the road on Hogsback Road in Easton and Spraguetown Road in Greenwich.

There was a report of a pole that had sheared and a tree that had fallen on a house in Pavilion Way in Fort Ann. No one was injured. Wires and trees were down on Buttermilk Falls Road.

There were also reports of damage in Putnam on county Route 1, Craig Road and Lake George Way.