GLENS FALLS — A Granville schoolteacher has started a new business with tepees modeled on the ones used by the Sami people of northern Europe, who set them up for shelter as they followed the reindeer.
Kenis Sweet has less exotic purposes in mind, such as festivals, weddings and other big outdoor parties. With help from his daughter and son and several other young adults, Sweet was putting up one of his tepees Wednesday on the lawn in front of the Shirt Factory.
It was the first tepee-raising performed by his company, "Event in a Tent," and it will serve both as a display to promote the business and a site for an assortment of vendors during the holiday open house.
Dozens of small, local businesses launch the Christmas shopping season at the Shirt Factory over the long weekend following Thanksgiving.
Sweet was contacted by a young British couple he knows who run the tepee-renting business in the United Kingdom and were looking for an American partner.
A single tepee, which can fit about 60 people seated at tables, rents for $3,250 for a weekend, he said. The tepees can be linked to create larger spaces protected from the elements, and they come with fireplaces during cold weather.
They have smokeholes at the top and get cozy and warm, Sweet said.
The tepees are simple and elegant — not exactly primitive with their smooth wooden poles and gleaming metal stakes, but obviously descended from nomadic models.
They're "big in Britain," Sweet said, but only a few businesses deal in them now in the United States. This weekend, he's hoping to begin making them popular in the Glens Falls area.
For more information call 518-419-6824, email info@event-in-a-tent.com or visit https://event-in-a-tent.com/.
