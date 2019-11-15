{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — Eleven local veterans were honored for their service on Tuesday at the Slate Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Butch Hurlburt, commander of VFW Post 1653 and a veteran retired from the U.S. Navy, kept Veterans Day celebrations going following the annual Monday parade in Granville.

Hurlburt said students from Granville Elementary School and the Mary J. Tanner Primary School worked on writing and coloring projects that said what veterans and Veterans Day means to them. 

He thought it would be a good idea for the students to come to the Slate Valley Center and read their pieces to the very people who served. 

Five students from the Mary J. Tanner Primary School did just that. 

Besides hearing from the students, Hurlburt arranged for the veterans to receive awards for their service.

