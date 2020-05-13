Granville school officials hope for more aid to avoid cuts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRANVILLE — Granville school officials hope to avoid any layoffs, but acknowledged that precaution reduction-in-force notices went out last week to staff.

Superintendent Thomas McGurl said at Monday’s Granville Board of Education meeting that the notices that were sent out last week were “totally precautionary in nature,” but there has been no budget information out of Albany. McGurl said he had heard that a “20% reduction in state aid was floated out there.” He said the state information may be coming on Friday, so that left a very tight window to determine Granville’s school budget for 2020-21.

The district’s basic Foundation Aid grant is staying flat at nearly $12.85 million.

The adopted state budget gives the state budget director to withheld aid if state revenues come in worse than expected at four designated checkpoints.

McGurl said in an email last week that he would have preferred to have a budget number to work with before having to give the notice.

“It pains me to cause my staff any undue anxiety. Our hope is always for the best, but we need to plan for the worst,” he said. “As soon as we have an actual number, we will be in a much better position to measure the precise impact on the district.”