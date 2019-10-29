GRANVILLE — The Granville school board will host a discussion regarding a potential athletics merger with Whitehall at its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Granville Athletic Director Justin Nassivera will give an overview of the process, the factors that led to the proposal and details on what the merger would look like should it go forward.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the school's auditorium, and the board is encouraging public attendance to obtain information and provide input.
