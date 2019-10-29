{{featured_button_text}}
Granville Central School District logo

Granville Central School District's logo. 

 Courtesy photo

GRANVILLE — The Granville school board will host a discussion regarding a potential athletics merger with Whitehall at its regular monthly meeting Monday night. 

Granville Athletic Director Justin Nassivera will give an overview of the process, the factors that led to the proposal and details on what the merger would look like should it go forward. 

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the school's auditorium, and the board is encouraging public attendance to obtain information and provide input. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments