Granville school board reverses course, gives OK to basketball

GRANVILLE — The Granville Board of Education on Friday unanimously voted for the district to participate in basketball — two days after people pleaded with the board at a forum to reconsider its decision not to participate in winter sports.
“The Board of Education has always wanted to approve our return to athletics in a manner that is safe and appropriate. After much discussion, time and brainstorming, we have been able to delineate a path forward that accomplishes this,” said Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl in an email.
The district will field both varsity and junior varsity teams for both boys and girls basketball.
Granville plans to participate in the Adirondack League schedule, according to McGurl. Play is likely to be among Washington County teams.
The decision came after a 2 1/2-hour forum on Wednesday in which the board heard from 10 speakers including parents and students.
Parent Pete Nelson said he has five children in the district — three in high school — and they play sports. He acknowledges that there are risk factors with the COVID-19 pandemic, but pointed out that there are risk factors in everything such as getting in your car and going for a drive.
He said he has seen some depression in his children because they cannot play sports and believes other students are feeling the same way.
“I think these kids have had enough disappointment. They’ve missed out on a whole year of sports — all three seasons,” he said.
Parent Ann Noder said it was worth playing even for just a short winter season. Some students have personal milestones they would like to achieve.
“Even if they only do play for three weeks, they’ll get that 100th point,” she said.
Student Cameron Parker said he personally does not play winter sports, but a lot of his friends do. He urged the board to allow the district to participate.
“For some of us kids, they’re like a lifeline to us,” he said. “These sports are how some kids get through the year. They can’t do school without these sports.”
Logan Beebe, who plays football and baseball, said the kids just want to play and have some sense of normalcy. He agreed that students are getting depressed.
“Poor decisions are being made. Kids are not doing schoolwork. They’re not trying to stay eligible because what do they have to look forward to?” he asked.
McGurl said the district will also take part in the so-called “Fall II” season which includes football, according to Granville. He said the details are still being worked out.
Granville will have to scramble to arrange opponents. The winter season ends March 13, and basketball teams must have six practice before playing.
