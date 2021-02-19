Granville school board reverses course, gives OK to basketball

“I think these kids have had enough disappointment. They’ve missed out on a whole year of sports — all three seasons,” he said.

Parent Ann Noder said it was worth playing even for just a short winter season. Some students have personal milestones they would like to achieve.

“Even if they only do play for three weeks, they’ll get that 100th point,” she said.

Student Cameron Parker said he personally does not play winter sports, but a lot of his friends do. He urged the board to allow the district to participate.

“For some of us kids, they’re like a lifeline to us,” he said. “These sports are how some kids get through the year. They can’t do school without these sports.”

Logan Beebe, who plays football and baseball, said the kids just want to play and have some sense of normalcy. He agreed that students are getting depressed.

“Poor decisions are being made. Kids are not doing schoolwork. They’re not trying to stay eligible because what do they have to look forward to?” he asked.

McGurl said the district will also take part in the so-called “Fall II” season which includes football, according to Granville. He said the details are still being worked out.

Granville will have to scramble to arrange opponents. The winter season ends March 13, and basketball teams must have six practice before playing.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.