Granville school board cuts spending by about a half-million dollars, keeps tax levy flat
GRANVILLE — The Granville Board of Education on Tuesday approved a $26.136 million budget that decreases spending by about a half-million dollars and keeps the tax levy flat.

The budget would reduce 6.5 teaching positions and 11 support staff positions through retirements and resignations, according to Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl.

Earlier this month, the district had given notices of potential reductions in force but the cuts in the proposed budget are through attrition.

The tax levy remains at $7.076 million. Granville could have increased it by just under 1% and stayed under the cap. This is the fifth year the district has kept it flat.

The levy funds about 27% percent of the budget. Funding for 70% is through state aid. Granville is set to receive a total of $18.48 million in state funding, which is an increase of about $378,000.

The district, which has about 1,065 students, is also tapping about $2.12 million in fund balance, which would still leave about $5.73 million in reserves.

There are no special ballot propositions.

Michelle O’Brien, Sue Perry and John Troy are running for three, three-year seats on the school board.

A public hearing on the budget will be held on June 1 via Google Meet. Members of the public are asked to call 1-929-324-9608 and enter the PIN 747-362-093# to participate.

Copies of the budget can be obtained beginning May 26 by emailing District Clerk Ashlee Zinn at azinn@granvillecsd.org.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

Granville Central School District budget

  • 2019-2020 budget: $26.682 million
  • 2020-2021 budget (proposed): $26.136 million
  • Spending decrease: $546,000, 2.05%
  • 2019-2020 tax levy: $7.076 million
  • 2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $7.076 million
  • Tax levy increase: $0, (cap is 0.97%)
  • Ballot proposition: None
  • School board: Michelle O’Brien, Sue Perry and John Troy are seeking three, three-year seats.
  • Vote: By mail-in ballot only, due June 9
