Granville school board cuts spending by about a half-million dollars, keeps tax levy flat

GRANVILLE — The Granville Board of Education on Tuesday approved a $26.136 million budget that decreases spending by about a half-million dollars and keeps the tax levy flat.

The budget would reduce 6.5 teaching positions and 11 support staff positions through retirements and resignations, according to Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl.

Earlier this month, the district had given notices of potential reductions in force but the cuts in the proposed budget are through attrition.

The tax levy remains at $7.076 million. Granville could have increased it by just under 1% and stayed under the cap. This is the fifth year the district has kept it flat.

The levy funds about 27% percent of the budget. Funding for 70% is through state aid. Granville is set to receive a total of $18.48 million in state funding, which is an increase of about $378,000.

The district, which has about 1,065 students, is also tapping about $2.12 million in fund balance, which would still leave about $5.73 million in reserves.

There are no special ballot propositions.

Michelle O’Brien, Sue Perry and John Troy are running for three, three-year seats on the school board.