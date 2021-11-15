Granville says no to football merger with Corinth, Hadley-Luzerne

GRANVILLE — The Granville Board of Education has decided not to pursue a merger in football with Hadley-Luzerne and Corinth.

The two districts had reached out to Granville seeking a partnership on the gridiron. The board heard a presentation on Nov. 8 from Athletic Director Justin Nassivera that said that Granville was projected to have 19 student-athletes on the team if all returning players came back.

The concept would have held practices at mutual sites, such as Golden Goal in Fort Ann, and each district would could have weight-training sessions at their own facilities.

Among the positives cited were the coaching and school staffs were familiar with each other after having worked at other districts.

However, board members and residents expressed concern about the distance between the schools as they are about 40 miles apart.

The board met in executive session to discuss specific personnel related to the football team and came back deciding not to pursue any merger, according to Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl.

Granville had twice sought to merge with Whitehall, but Whitehall is looking to rebuild its program from the junior varsity level.

Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne were set to merge with Lake George. However, in June, Lake George backed out of the deal, which left both teams short of players this season.

