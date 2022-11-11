Granville officials put old town hall building up for auction

GRANVILLE — For sale: former bank, most recently a town hall. Two-story building, 11,200 square feet, with offices and lavatories downstairs and upstairs. Great location in the heart of downtown Granville. On National Register of Historic Places. Estimated full market value: $152,632. Asking price: make a bid.

The Town of Granville has put its old town hall, the Farmers National Bank building, up for sale as an add-on to Washington County’s tax foreclosure real estate auction. The auction is online only through Auctions International in East Aurora. Bidding began Nov. 1 and ends Tuesday.

Granville bought the building for a town hall somewhere around the 1950s, said Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks. But the stone building was too big for the town’s needs and was hard to maintain. Also, “we needed to upgrade our phone, internet, and Wi-Fi systems, and that’s hard to do in a old stone building,” he said.

When the former Granville Sentinel building down the street came on the market, town officials realized it would be less expensive to buy it than to upgrade the old bank.

The newspaper building is “on one level, ADA compliant, more flexible, and already has all the wiring,” Hicks said.

The town bought it, installed the town offices, and declared the old building surplus.

Towns have three ways of disposing of surplus real estate: a real estate agency, sealed bids, or auction, Hicks said. The real estate agents in the area were busy with residential property and didn’t want to take on a commercial property, he said. Sealed bids may not attract many buyers. Including the property with the county’s tax foreclosure auction, which would have much more traffic, looked like the best choice.

According to the building’s documentation for the National Register of Historic Places, it was constructed in the Romanesque Revival style in 1891. One side was the bank and the other was the W.H. Hughes Slate Company office. The exterior is limestone with an arch over the front entrance. The interior features beautiful marble and wood paneling, some of the original tin ceiling, and, since this is Granville, slate floors.

“It has multiple walk-in safes,” Hicks said. “The one in the basement is right out of 100 years ago,” with several doors and complicated mechanisms. Other amenities include village water and sewer and oil-fired radiant heat.

A drawback is that the lot is only slightly bigger than the building so there’s no off-street parking. There is on-street parking in front and a municipal lot nearby, Hicks said.

Similar buildings on Main Street have commercial space downstairs and apartments upstairs.

“We want someone who can utilize the entire building,” Hicks said.

More information is available at www.GranvilleTownAuction.com. Bidders had to register by 4 p.m. Friday. Bids close at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Thursday, the top bid was $100.

“We’re waiting to see who bids,” Hicks said.

Washington County Treasurer “Al Nolette told us you get a few early on, but most bidders come out in the last two hours.”

The tax foreclosure auction includes more than 75 residential, commercial and vacant properties across the county, according to a news release from Auctions International. The properties range from landlocked parcels in the woods to downtown business buildings. Photos and details of all properties are available at www.washcoauction.com and www.auctionsinternational.com. Bidding requirements are the same as above.