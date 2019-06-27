{{featured_button_text}}
William A. Burdick

William A. Burdick, right, is led into court for sentencing in March 1995 for the murder of his teenage niece in 1994. The former Granville man was eligible for parole from state prison this year.

 Post-Star file photo

The Granville man who killed his niece 25 years ago has been denied parole, and will have to wait two more years before getting another shot at release from prison.

The state Parole Board decided earlier this month that William A. Burdick should remain behind bars until at least June 2021.

Burdick was eligible for parole next month, less than three months shy of 25 years from when he killed 17-year-old Stephanie Sady in his village of Granville home.

He admitted choking her to death, and police said he sexually assaulted her after killing her and videotaped the act of necrophilia. He hid her body in his basement, then took part in a search for her in Granville before police found Sady's remains.

Burdick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison. His first chance at parole came this spring.

The parole board heard Burdick's case May 20. In a ruling released late last week, the board found that, even though Burdick had completed therapeutic programs in prison, release was not appropriate under the circumstances of the case.

"Your actions demonstrated a callous disregard for human life and remain a concern to this panel, especially when considering the aggravating factors involved in the instant offense," the board's decision reads.

Numerous family members, police officers, Granville area residents and the judge who sentenced him, former county Judge Philip Berke of Granville, weighed in against his parole after his eligibility got media attention in February.

Ronald Daigle, who was Granville's police chief at the time, helped organize the comments to the Parole Board, and he said he was glad to hear Burdick was denied parole.

"It is a great day for the whole community that this predator is denied parole," he said "I made sure that our community's voice was heard and I will continue, as long as I am alive, to fight any release for this monster."

Burdick, 53, is serving his sentence at medium security Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County.

