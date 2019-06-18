{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE -- A Granville man has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for driving drunk and without a license.

Keith B. Wolcott, 55, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in connection with an arrest in Granville earlier this year.

Wolcott has a lengthy criminal record that included a 2016 felony arrest for a knife threat, and a 1987 homicide conviction for a shooting death in Vermont.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Wolcott to 1 to 3 years in state prison.

