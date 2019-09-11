{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Granville man who was on probation for stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from a slate quarry and beating a fellow jail inmate has been sentenced to 4 years in state prison for violating probation.

Idris M. Ramos, 27, was on probation for 2015 felony convictions for assault and attempted criminal possession of stolen property when he was re-arrested in New York City for attempted robbery.

His convictions in Washington County stemmed from thefts of more than $3,000 worth of tools from a quarry, and a subsequent fight in jail with another prisoner.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced him to 4 years in prison and 2 years on parole for probation violations, and he also faces an additional two-year sentence for an attempted robbery conviction in Kings County.

