Granville man killed in motorcycle crash

GRANVILLE — A Granville man was killed on Friday in a motorcycle crash.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report just before 3 p.m. of a missing person in the town of Granville. A motorcyclist said he had been riding with a friend, later identified as 63-year-old Lawrence Feola, and lost sight of him.

The man stopped at the Granville Police Department to report the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded to interview the friend and began an extensive search of a roughly 5-mile stretch of State Route 149, where he was believed to have been last seen, according to a news release.

The Granville and Hartford Fire Departments, as well as officials from state Department of Environmental Conservation, assisted in the search.

Police found Feola dead at a crash site, which was located well off the roadway and down an embankment along State Route 149 in Granville near Lily Pond Road. The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation by sheriff’s investigators.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.