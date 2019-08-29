{{featured_button_text}}

FAIR HAVEN, Vermont -- A parolee from Granville was jailed Monday in Vermont after he was found to illegally have a handgun, police said.

Melton G. Bates, 58, of Lions Lane, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and violation of an abuse order after an investigation by Granville Police and multiple Vermont police agencies, authorities said.

He was arrested after Fair Haven Police were contacted by Granville Police after information was received that he was intoxicated and had a gun on Main Street in Fair Haven, according to police.

Officers located him a short time later with a loaded handgun, and he was arrested without incident.

Bates was arraigned and sent to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

He is a three-time felony who can't possess weapons because of his criminal record, which most recently included burglary convictions for breaking into a Granville church rectory and a gun threat case in 2008. He was paroled in February 2018, and is on parole until 2023.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

