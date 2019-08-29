FAIR HAVEN, Vermont -- A parolee from Granville was jailed Monday in Vermont after he was found to illegally have a handgun, police said.
Melton G. Bates, 58, of Lions Lane, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and violation of an abuse order after an investigation by Granville Police and multiple Vermont police agencies, authorities said.
He was arrested after Fair Haven Police were contacted by Granville Police after information was received that he was intoxicated and had a gun on Main Street in Fair Haven, according to police.
Officers located him a short time later with a loaded handgun, and he was arrested without incident.
Bates was arraigned and sent to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of bail.
He is a three-time felony who can't possess weapons because of his criminal record, which most recently included burglary convictions for breaking into a Granville church rectory and a gun threat case in 2008. He was paroled in February 2018, and is on parole until 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.