Granville man jailed for repeated DWI charges
0 comments

Granville man jailed for repeated DWI charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAIR HAVEN, Vermont — A Granville man was jailed Tuesday after he was arrested for drunken driving in Vermont while wanted for not appearing in court on a prior drunken driving charge, police said.

Matthew K. Morrison, 28, was pulled over by Fair Haven Police at 12:05 p.m. after police got complaints about erratic driving of a box truck on Route 22A in Hampton, according to police.

Police stopped the truck on Liberty Street, determined the driver had been drinking, and a breath test found a 0.20 percent blood alcohol content, Fair Haven Police said.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, and police determined there was a warrant for his arrest for his arrest in Rutland, Vermont District Court for failure to appear on a 2016 DUI charge, authorities said.

Morrison was sent to Marble Valley Correctional Facility pending further court action.

0 comments
0
2
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News