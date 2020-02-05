Granville man jailed for repeated DWI charges

FAIR HAVEN, Vermont — A Granville man was jailed Tuesday after he was arrested for drunken driving in Vermont while wanted for not appearing in court on a prior drunken driving charge, police said.
Matthew K. Morrison, 28, was pulled over by Fair Haven Police at 12:05 p.m. after police got complaints about erratic driving of a box truck on Route 22A in Hampton, according to police.
Police stopped the truck on Liberty Street, determined the driver had been drinking, and a breath test found a 0.20 percent blood alcohol content, Fair Haven Police said.
He was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, and police determined there was a warrant for his arrest for his arrest in Rutland, Vermont District Court for failure to appear on a 2016 DUI charge, authorities said.
Morrison was sent to Marble Valley Correctional Facility pending further court action.