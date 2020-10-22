Granville man hires private investigators to probe village election he lost

Tatko said in a lengthy statement that the number of voters who cast absentee ballots seemed disproportionate.

Tatko added that he is not trying to change the results.

“I am concerned about the fairness and integrity of the village trustee election, how it was handled and not who you voted for,” he wrote.

“I would like to get to the bottom of what happened here by seeing the ballot applications and ballot envelopes to determine how 87% of the total absentee votes were cast for Dan Brown and how the absentee vote count was so high,” he added.

His attorney had filed a Freedom of Information Law request on Oct. 2 seeking information about the applications for absentee ballots, the individuals who returned a ballot and the absentee ballot envelopes.

Village Clerk Rick Roberts denied the FOIL request and Tatko’s attorney filed an appeal on Oct. 15. The village has 10 days to respond to the appeal.