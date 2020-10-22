Granville man hires private investigators to probe village election he lost

GRANVILLE — While everyone is focused on the national election coming up in less than two weeks, Granville resident Robert Tatko is focusing on the race he lost for Village Board in September.
Tatko has hired private investigators to review the election.
Village Mayor Paul Labas said he was contacted by a couple of residents on Oct. 15 who told him that two investigators had knocked on their doors saying they had been hired by Tatko to ask questions about the election. Labas said he contacted Granville police, who confirmed the account.
“He doesn’t believe that the election was legit for some reason. I don’t know why,” Labas said.
“It’s causing a lot of other people grief in this town,” he added.
Tatko lost the race for a trustee position in September. He received 164 votes compared with 180 for Dan Brown, who had been appointed to the seat when Trustee Heather Pauquette moved out of town.
At issue is the number of people who voted absentee, which was larger than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The election was originally scheduled for March, but it was delayed by the governor.
Tatko received 150 votes at the polls compared with 89 for Brown. However, among absentee voters, Brown got 91 votes — seven times as many as Tatko.
Tatko said in a lengthy statement that the number of voters who cast absentee ballots seemed disproportionate.
Tatko added that he is not trying to change the results.
“I am concerned about the fairness and integrity of the village trustee election, how it was handled and not who you voted for,” he wrote.
“I would like to get to the bottom of what happened here by seeing the ballot applications and ballot envelopes to determine how 87% of the total absentee votes were cast for Dan Brown and how the absentee vote count was so high,” he added.
His attorney had filed a Freedom of Information Law request on Oct. 2 seeking information about the applications for absentee ballots, the individuals who returned a ballot and the absentee ballot envelopes.
Village Clerk Rick Roberts denied the FOIL request and Tatko’s attorney filed an appeal on Oct. 15. The village has 10 days to respond to the appeal.
“If the village continues to deny my repeated requests for copies of documents that will significantly contribute to the public’s understanding of an election for public office, then I intend to get a court to order the information to be released to me,” Tatko said. “While this investigation will not change the fact that Dan Brown received more votes than I did, we need to make sure that the election was fair.”
He urged anyone in the public to contact him if they believe they have information relevant to the investigation.
Tatko declined to answer further questions beyond the statement.
Labas said there were no issues with the election.
“Everything is done above board,” he said.
Labas said Tatko asked for a recount, which was conducted by Washington County election officials. He picked up one vote that was initially rejected by Granville election inspectors because of markings on the ballot.
Still Tatko still was not satisfied, according to Labas, and filed the FOIL requests.
“It takes a lot of time. It takes up a lot of energy,” Labas said. “Now it’s really starting to look like it’s sour grapes.”
Labas pointed out that this is the fourth election that Tatko has lost. Labas defeated him in the 2019 mayoral race.
He said he is wondering if Tatko is paranoid.
“It seems like he’s constantly thinking there’s something underhanded going on in the village,” he said.
Labas added that it is his prerogative to pursue this investigation.
“Whatever he’s trying to find out, I hope he gets his peace and happiness from it somehow,” he said.
However, Labas said the controversy is dividing Granville, which is a close-knit community.
“It’s creating some severe tensions among some very good lifelong friends in this village,” he said.
