FORT EDWARD — A 44-year-old Granville man who was arrested last fall for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl is headed to prison for 3 years.
Charles E. Brayton II pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, a felony, for having sex with the teen numerous times in 2016 and 2017. He was acquainted with the girl, according to police.
The charge does not allege he physically forced her to have sex, but was brought because she was too young to legally consent. The state's age of consent is 17.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Brayton to 3 years in prison to be followed by 10 years on parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.