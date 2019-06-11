{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A 44-year-old Granville man who was arrested last fall for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl is headed to prison for 3 years.

Charles E. Brayton II pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, a felony, for having sex with the teen numerous times in 2016 and 2017. He was acquainted with the girl, according to police.

The charge does not allege he physically forced her to have sex, but was brought because she was too young to legally consent. The state's age of consent is 17.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Brayton to 3 years in prison to be followed by 10 years on parole.

