Granville man headed to prison in drug case
0 comments

Granville man headed to prison in drug case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Granville man who was arrested in 2017 for transporting drug dealers around the region has been sentenced to state prison for violating probation.

Neal E. Wilday, 39, pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy in connection with a seizure of heroin, crack cocaine and the powerful prescription painkiller Fentanyl in Granville during the spring of 2017.

State Police arrest major heroin dealer in Washington County

State Police said Wilday was assisting a Fair Haven, Vermont woman who was selling drugs in the Granville and Rutland, Vermont areas.

Wilday was sentenced to 5 years on probation for his plea, but was found earlier this year to have violated the terms of probation.

That resulted in Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposing a 1- to 3-year prison term.

Neal Wilday

Wilday
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News