BALLSTON SPA — A registered sex offender from Granville who pushed a woman out a motel window in Moreau was sentenced Friday to up to 4 years in state prison.
Daniel F. Valastro, 29, of DeKalb Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal contempt for an attack last Dec. 13 that left a woman he knows with a chest injury.
Police said he pushed her out of the first-floor room because an order of protection barred him from having contact with her, and state parole officers had arrived at the motel to check on him. So he push her out of a window to try to hide her from the officers.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him to 2 to 4 years in state prison. He also pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender, and was sentenced to 6 months in jail on that charge.
Valastro is a registered sex offender because of a 2015 third-degree rape conviction in Washington County.
